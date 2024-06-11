Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving's Honest Quote About Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) spoke about Jaylen Brown before Game 3.

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after the game against the Indiana Pacers for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Before the game (on Tuesday), Kyrie Irving met with the media and spoke about his former teammate Jaylen Brown (h/t NBA TV).

Irving: "He's been playing great. He's been one of the emotional leaders on their team, and defensively, he's making it difficult. That's what he's been doing all year, and for the past few years, he's really tried to make his mark on that end. When you take pride in what you do on the defensive end, it's going to show. I think he's really been separating himself on that end. Then, offensively, to be able to do it on both ends of the floor is even more impressive. This is what makes the Finals even greater, is going against somebody that great on that end, has a lot of high energy and is going to make it difficult, but we've gotta go straight at him."

The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series and most recently won Game 2 by a score of 105-98.

Brown finished with 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
As for Irving, he has struggled through the first two games of the series.

In Game 2, he put up 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

