Kyrie Irving's Honest Quote About The Timberwolves Went Viral Before Game 4
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
The Mavs have a 3-0 lead, so they can close out the series with a victory.
Before the game, Kyrie Irving was warming up and he made a comment that went viral on social media (h/t Abby Jones of Bally Sports Southwest).
Irving: "This is their Super Bowl. It's just a normal game for us."
Irving is coming off a fantastic showing in Game 3 where he put up 33 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time (the Mavs won 116-107).
If the Timberwolves are able to stay alive, the teams will go back to Minnesota for Game 5 at the Target Center on Thursday evening.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Irving is in his second season with Dallas.
They missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, but finished this year as the fifth seed with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
In addition to the Mavs, Irving has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons (he was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft).