Kyrie Irving's Honest Quote After Dallas Mavericks Lost Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 105-98 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Superstar star point guard Kyrie Irving had a tough night, and finished with 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Irving met with the media and was asked about his struggles.
Irving: "A lot of shots were hitting the back rim. That can piss you off as a competitor, but it's all part of the game of basketball, and you gotta accept the ups and downs of this. I would say that's the toughest challenge when you're in a series. You want to play extremely well, especially when you're playing in the Finals. A little disappointed in myself. Not being able to convert a lot of more of my opportunities that I have in the lane."
Irving is off to a slow start through the first two games and has shot a combined 0/8 from the three-point range.
That said, the Mavs will now head home for Games 3 and 4, so it's possible that will help Irving get out of his slump.
The former Duke star is in the NBA Finals for the fourth time in his career, but this is his first appearance since the 2017 season (when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers).
The Celtics lead the Mavs 2-0, and Game 3 will be on Wednesday evening.