Kyrie Irving's Honest Quote After Dallas Mavericks Win Game 4
On Friday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Mavs came out with a huge performance and won by a score of 122-84.
Irving finished the victory with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he spoke to NBA TV and shared an honest quote.
Irving: "We could have quit. We could have laid down. I think you guys have seen that from other teams in the playoffs or in the finals; just give up like that or let go of the ring. We just wanted to continue playing hard for one another and extend our season."
Irving got off to a slow start to the series in Boston, but he has played extremely well in the previous two games (in Dallas).
He had been coming off an outstanding showing in Game 3 where he exploded for 35 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/28 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range.
The Mavs trail the Celtics 3-1, and Game 5 of the series will be on Monday evening in Boston.
If the Mavs can stay alive, the teams will then return to Dallas for Game 6 on Thursday evening.
Irving is in the NBA Finals for the fourth time in his career, and he won the 2016 NBA Championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.