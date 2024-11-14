Kyrie Irving's Injury Status For Mavs-Jazz Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Salt Lake city to play the Utah Jazz.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving is on the injury report.
The 2016 NBA Champion is averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field and 54.1% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is questionable for today’s game against the Utah Jazz with a right shoulder strain. Irving has averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season."
The Mavs are 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-117 (in San Francisco).
Irving finished the loss with 21 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 8/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following Utah, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Jazz, they are 2-8 in their first ten games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
Most recently, they lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 120-112 (at home).
Following the Mavs, the Jazz will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings in California.