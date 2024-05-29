Kyrie Irving's Honest Quote After Dallas Mavericks Lose Game 4
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
The Mavs had a chance to end the series with a sweep, but lost by a score of 105-100.
After the game, superstar point guard Kyrie Irving met with the media and was honest in his reaction.
Irving: "How I started off, in particular, the game with a few turnovers, and if I'm setting an example like that, other guys are going to follow suit, unfortunately, at times. It just leads to that lackadaisical play, so that's on me. Taking accountability, I've gotta start off the game a lot better. Just get a shot up at the rim instead of turning the ball over."
Irving finished the loss with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
If the Timberwolves stay alive, Game 6 of the series would be back in Dallas on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
Irving is in his second season playing for the Mavs.