Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Bucks-Mavs Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
Kyrie Irving had 16 points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Rick Barry (18,395) on the all-time scoring list.
Following Barry, the next player for Irving to pass will be Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes (18,438).
Irving is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 48 games.
At nearly 33, the All-Star point guard is still among the best guards in the league.
Via Christian Clark of The Athletic: "Halftime: Bucks 71, Mavericks 63. Milwaukee closed first half on an 18-6 run. Giannis has 15 points (7-8 FT). Bucks assisted on 20 of their 24 field goals. Kyrie leads Mavs with 16 points."