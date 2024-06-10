Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Mavs-Celtics Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Through the first 21 minutes, superstar point guard Kyrie Irving had ten points and three assists while shooting 5/10 from the field.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Ray Allen (449) for 74th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Allen, the next player for Irving to pass will be Hall of Famer Jo Jo White (452).
Irving is in his second season with Dallas and has been an excellent fit next to superstar forward Luka Doncic.
He is currently averaging 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range through the first 18 games of the 2024 playoffs.
This is Irving's fourth time in the NBA Finals, but his first appearance since the 2017 season when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers (seven years ago).
The former Duke star was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and he is in his 13th season in the league.
In addition to the Cavs and Mavs, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
His career averages are 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.
Game 3 of the series with the Celtics will be on Wednesday evening in Dallas.