Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Mavs-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played a thriller against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
While the game was close, they lost by a score of 122-120.
Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving had a sensational performance.
The 2016 NBA Champion finished with 43 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 17/22 from the field and 6/8 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Ballislife.com: "Kyrie Irving knocked down 10 straight shots in the loss to the Nuggets!
43 PTS | 17/21 FG | 6/8 3PT | 5 AST | 1 TO"
Irving also made NBA history by moving ahead of Peja Stojakovic (1,760) for 29th on the all-time three-pointers made list.
Following Stojakovic, the next player for him to pass will be Rashard Lewis (1,787).
Irving is off to a strong start to the new season.
Via StatMamba: "Kyrie Irving this season:
25.6 PPG
4.8 RPG
4.8 APG
55.2% 3PT
First guard to average 25 PPG on 55% 3PT in the first 10 games since Ray Allen (2004)."
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 5-5 in their first ten games.
They will resume action on Tuesday evening when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He is in his 14th NBA season.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.