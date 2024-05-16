Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Mavs-Thunder Game
UPDATE: The Mavs won by a score of 104-92.
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series (in Oklahoma).
During the game, Kyrie Irving made NBA history by moving ahead of Paul Pressey (420) and Mike Bibby (420) for 78th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Pressey and Bibby, the next player for Irving to pass will be NBA legend Allen Iverson (425).
Irving is in his second season playing for Dallas.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Mavs and Thunder are tied up at 2-2 after the Thunder won Game 4 by a score of 100-96 (in Dallas).
Game 6 will be on Saturday evening in Dallas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets lead 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
In addition to the Mavs, Irving has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.