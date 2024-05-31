Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Mavs-Timberwolves Game 5

Kyrie Irving made NBA history during Game 5.

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
UPDATE: The Mavs won by a score of 124-103.

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

During the game, superstar point guard Kyrie Irving made NBA history by moving ahead of Moses Malone (2,077), Jeff Hornacek (2,092), Pau Gasol (2,098) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,105) for 59th on the all-time playoff scoring list.

The next player for Irving to pass will be Allen Iverson (2,111).

Irving had 31 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 12/23 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in his first 33 minutes of playing time.

The Mavs have a 3-1 lead over the Timberwolves, so a victory would end the series.

If the Timberwolves win, Game 6 would be back in Texas on Saturday evening.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) warms up before game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Irving is in his second season playing for Dallas and finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.

In addition to Dallas, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The 2016 NBA Champion has career averages of 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.

