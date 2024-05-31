Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Mavs-Timberwolves Game 5
UPDATE: The Mavs won by a score of 124-103.
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
During the game, superstar point guard Kyrie Irving made NBA history by moving ahead of Moses Malone (2,077), Jeff Hornacek (2,092), Pau Gasol (2,098) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,105) for 59th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
The next player for Irving to pass will be Allen Iverson (2,111).
Irving had 31 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 12/23 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in his first 33 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs have a 3-1 lead over the Timberwolves, so a victory would end the series.
If the Timberwolves win, Game 6 would be back in Texas on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Irving is in his second season playing for Dallas and finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
In addition to Dallas, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons.
The 2016 NBA Champion has career averages of 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.