Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Suns-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Phoenix Suns at home in Texas.
Kyrie Irving had eight points, three assists and two steals while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash (17,387) for 94th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Nash, the next player for Irving to pass will be Earl Monroe (17,454).
Irving entered the evening with averages of 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 54.5% from the three-point range in eight games.
He is in his third season as a member of the Mavs.
The Mavs are 5-3 in their first eight games after most recently defeating the Chicago Bulls by a score of 119-99.
Irving finished the victory with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 7/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets.
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.
He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons.
The 2016 NBA Champion has career averages of 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.