Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Thunder-Mavs Game 6
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, star point guard Kyrie Irving made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Bob Dandridge (1,967) for 68th on the all-time playoff points list.
Following Dandridge, the next player for Irving to pass will be on Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (2,018).
Irving had 19 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 8/18 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in his first 35 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs have a 3-2 lead, so they can end the series with a victory on Saturday.
If the Thunder win, Game 7 would be on Monday evening in Oklahoma City.
Irving is in his second season with Dallas, and helped them finish as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
He averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs beat Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.
Irving is in his 13th season in the league, and has also spent time with the Nets, Celtics and Cavs.