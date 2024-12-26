Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Mavs Game

Kyrie Irving had an excellent performance against the Timberwolves.

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwovles (at home) by a score of 105-99.

Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving went off for 39 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 14/27 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

The 2016 NBA Champion also made history.

Via NBA on ESPN: "Kyrie notched his third career 35-point game on Christmas Day 👏

He ties LeBron and T-Mac for third-most in NBA history."

