Kyrie Irving Makes Bold Cade Cunningham Statement After Mavs-Pistons Game
On Friday evening, the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 117-102.
Cade Cunningham led the way with 40 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 17/30 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: ""MVP. MVP. MVP."
Detroit crowd showing love to Cade after dropping 40 on 56% shooting 🫶
1 day after being named to his first #NBAAllStar game 🙌"
After the game, Mavs star Kyrie Irving spoke about Cunningham.
Irving (h/t Mike Curtis of Dallas Morning News):"He just plays at his own pace and you can tell he has a confidence about him this year that's different than last year... You can tell that he's worked on his craft... Really happy for him and finally got his nod, too, for the All-Star Game. It's good stuff."
Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 44 games.
He was recently named to his first NBA All-Star Game (in his fourth season).
The Pistons improved to 24-24 in 48 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Pistons will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Chicago Bulls.
Irving finished Friday's loss with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 9/23 from the field.