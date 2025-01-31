Kyrie Irving Makes Bold Klay Thompson Statement After Dallas Mavericks Beat Pelicans
Kyrie Irving spoke about his Dallas Mavericks teammate.
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 137-136.
Klay Thompson finished the win with 20 points, four rebounds and one assist while shooting 6/11 from the three-point range.
After the game, Kyrie Irving spoke about his teammate (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints).
Irving: "We're making an emphasis to get him involved and to keep him involved throughout the game... Also, call his number when we don't have anything offensively. He's one of those emergency buttons for us."
