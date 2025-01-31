Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving Makes Bold Klay Thompson Statement After Dallas Mavericks Beat Pelicans

Kyrie Irving spoke about his Dallas Mavericks teammate.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is congratulated by guard Klay Thompson (31) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 137-136.

Klay Thompson finished the win with 20 points, four rebounds and one assist while shooting 6/11 from the three-point range.

After the game, Kyrie Irving spoke about his teammate (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints).

Irving: "We're making an emphasis to get him involved and to keep him involved throughout the game... Also, call his number when we don't have anything offensively. He's one of those emergency buttons for us."

