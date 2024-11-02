Kyrie Irving Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Rockets-Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 108-102.
Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving had an excellent game with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting 10/20 from the field and 5/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2016 NBA Champion made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Irving was asked about the mindset he is able to share with the younger players on the roster due to his experience.
Irving: "Obviously, we have the success of last year, but it doesn't mean s**t this year, because we've accomplished nothing. The champions are the Boston Celtics... For us, yeah we won the Western Conference championship and very proud of that, but for this group right here, we haven't accomplished anything."
The Mavs are 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
Irving is averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 59.4% from the three-point range.
Following the Rockets, they will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic in Dallas.
This is Irving's third season playing for the franchise.
As for the Rockets, they improved to 3-2 in their first five games.
Following the Mavs, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they return home to host Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in Houston.