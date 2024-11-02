Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Rockets-Mavs Game

Kyrie Irving met with the media after Thursday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) walks off the court after their loss against the Boston Celtics in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) walks off the court after their loss against the Boston Celtics in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 108-102.

Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving had an excellent game with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting 10/20 from the field and 5/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the 2016 NBA Champion made an honest statement when he met with the media.

Irving was asked about the mindset he is able to share with the younger players on the roster due to his experience.

Irving: "Obviously, we have the success of last year, but it doesn't mean s**t this year, because we've accomplished nothing. The champions are the Boston Celtics... For us, yeah we won the Western Conference championship and very proud of that, but for this group right here, we haven't accomplished anything."

The Mavs are 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.

Irving is averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 59.4% from the three-point range.

Following the Rockets, they will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic in Dallas.

This is Irving's third season playing for the franchise.

Kyrie Irving
Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the Rockets, they improved to 3-2 in their first five games.

Following the Mavs, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they return home to host Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in Houston.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.