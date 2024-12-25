Kyrie Irving Makes Honest Anthony Edwards Statement Before Timberwolves-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 132-108.
Kyrie Irving finished with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
After the game, he was asked about Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards when he met with the media.
Irving: "Just like great artists or great athletes that have come before him, he's taking a lot from other people's games and implemented his. That's what makes you special, that's what make you great. I was watching some film on him yesterday and just seeing him get on his guy; he really wants to win. When you have that mentality every single day, it's gonna eventually carry on to your teammates... He's been very vocal in the media. Talking about his team, trying to get something going. As a young player leading a franchise, it's one of the toughest things to do is burden all that. I give him credit and respect him even more so."
The Mavs will host Edwards and the Timberwolves on Wednesday afternoon.
Edwards comes into play with averages of 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Last season, the Mavs and Timberwolves faced off in the 2024 Western Conference finals.
The Mavs won the series (in five games) to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 11 years.