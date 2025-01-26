Kyrie Irving Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics in Texas for a rematch of the 2024 NBA Finals.
However, they were blown out by a score of 122-107.
Kyrie Irving finished the loss with 22 points, four rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 11/23 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he spoke about his former team when he met with the media.
Irving: "Outside of JT and JB, when those other guys get it going like D-White when he's hitting some tough threes and it's hitting nothing but the bottom of the net, and Jrue Holiday's hitting some tough ones. That's what makes them special; that's what makes them great. Everybody kind of criticized them based on what their season is this year, but if you look at their first 42 games. Pretty similar to last year... I've been studying them a lot. This is a well-coached basketball team, and so are we."
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 24-22 in 46 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Irving is in his third season playing for the franchise.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 36 games.
The Mavs and Celtics will have one more matchup (on February 6) in Boston, Massachusetts.