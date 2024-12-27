Kyrie Irving Makes Honest Klay Thompson Statement After Timberwolves-Mavs Game
Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters of all time.
When the future Hall of Famer signed with the Dallas Mavericks over the offseason, many believed he was the perfect complement to Kyrie Irvng and Luka Docnic.
So far, the fit has been good, as the Mavs are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-11 record.
During Wednesday's 105-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thompson moved ahead of NBA legend Reggie Miller for fifth on the all-time three-pointers list.
Via The NBA: "Klay Thompson passes Reggie Miller for 5th all-time in 3-pointers made! 👏
2,561 and counting..."
After the game, Irving was asked about Thompson when he met with the media.
Irving: "I definitely congratulated him after the game. Told him I was proud of him... We know how special he is. Especially not just shooting the basketball but just being a winner. Showing up to work every day and being consistent. Being able to be that kind of leader by example and just that poise. You never see Klay really rattled, you never see him going crazy over calls or anything like that. To see somebody like that climb the ranks and do it very humbly and do it in a way where it kind of sneaks up on you. It's just beautiful to watch. I'm just appreciative that I'm his teammate, and I got a chance to be a part of history."
The Mavs will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Phoenix Suns.