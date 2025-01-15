Kyrie Irving Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement After Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Denver Nuggets (at home in Texas) by a score of 118-99.
Kyrie Irving made his return to action and finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block.
The Mavs are still playing without Luka Doncic, and after the game, Irving was asked about his superstar teammate (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban).
Reporter: "Kyrie, you always talk so nicely about Luka, but does he annoy you in anyway?"
Irving: "Does he ever annoy me? Yeah, people get annoying. He's not the only person that annoys me, I annoy him too. We've just spent a lot of time off the court... Our families getting to know each other. We annoy each other when wine gets going, start telling jokes and he starts telling me how he beat me when he was in Brooklyn... Annoying is part of friendship and part of brotherhood."
Irving and Doncic are in their third season together as teammates.
After missing the 2023 NBA playoffs, they did an excellent job of reaching the NBA Finals last season.
With the addition of Klay Thompson, the Mavs are expected to make another deep run in the 2025 playoffs.
The Mavs are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-18 record in 40 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Doncic has missed each of the previous ten games