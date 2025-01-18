Kyrie Irving Makes Honest Statement About Nets-Mavs Trade
Kyrie Irving is one of the best guards in NBA history.
However, he had an up-and-down tenure with the Brooklyn Nets that led to him being traded during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
Via Legion Hoops on February 5, 2023: "FULL TRADE DETAILS:
Nets receive:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 1st-round pick
Multiple 2nd-round picks
Mavericks receive:
Kyrie Irving"
With the trade approaching its two-year anniversary, Irving spoke about the deal (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban) when he met with the media (on Friday).
Irving: "The best trade in the business, baby. Who won that trade? Who won that trade? I was bad goods."
Irving is correct, as the Mavs made an excellent deal to get him while his value was low.
After missing the playoffs in his first season with Dallas, they made the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years (last season).
The future Hall of Famer is currently averaging 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "POV: It’s 12:30AM on a Friday night after a win, and Kyrie signed autographs & took photos with every single member of the Native American Heritage group that came to the game
Truly one of one."
In addition to the Mavs and Nets, Irving has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
He helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA Championship.