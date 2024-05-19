Kyrie Irving's Miraculous Finish Went Viral In Thunder-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home in Texas) for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
During the first half, Kyrie Irving had a miraculous finish that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "The speed. The behind the back. The creative finish. KYRIE IS UNREAL 🔥"
Irving had four points and one rebound while shooting 2/5 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs have a 3-2 lead, so they can close out the series with a victory on Saturday evening.
Most recently, the Mavs won Game 5 (in Oklahoma City) by a score of 104-92.
Irving finished with 12 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
If the Thunder can stay alive on Saturday, Game 7 would be on Monday evening in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.
Irving is in his second season with Dallas, and has also spent time with the Nets, Celtics and Cavs.