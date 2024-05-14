Kyrie Irving Moved Ahead Of Giannis Antetokounmpo On All-Time NBA List During Thunder-Mavs Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, Kyrie Irving made NBA history by moving ahead of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (413) for 80th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Antetokounmpo, the next players for Irving to pass will be Paul Pressey (420) and Mike Bibby (420).
Irving had four points, one rebound and nine assists while shooting 2/4 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Mavs are up 2-1 over the Thunder after winning Game 3 by a score of 105-101.
Irving finished with 22 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening at the Target Center.
Irving is in his second season with the Mavs.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.