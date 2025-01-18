Kyrie Irving Moved Ahead Of Kobe Bryant On All-Time NBA List In Thunder-Mavs Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 106-98 (at home).
Kyrie Irving finished the win with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 39 mintues of playing time.
The superstar guard also made NBA history by moving ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant (1,827) for 27th on the all-time three-pointers list.
Following Bryant, the next player for Irving to pass will be Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups (1,830).
Irving is having another excellent season for the Mavs.
The 2016 NBA Champion is now averaging 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Real Sports: "Kyrie Irving has the 5th most 25-PT games by a point guard in NBA history."