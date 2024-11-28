Kyrie Irving Moved Ahead Of Tim Duncan On All-Time NBA List
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the New York Knicks at home in Texas.
Kyrie Irving had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/16 from the field in his first 26 mintues of playing time.
He also moved ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Duncan (4,225) for 107th on the NBA's all-time assists list.
Following Duncan, the next two players for Irving to pass will be Eric Snow and Kirk Hinrich (4,245).
Irving entered play with averages of 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 47.7% from the three-point range in 17 games.
At just 32, he will have a lot more time to move up on the all-time assists list.
The Mavs are playing without Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson (for the second straight game).
Irving led the team to a 129-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in Georgia.
They are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
Via NBA University: "Kyrie Irving is producing 1.28 (!) points per possession on 5.1 isolation possessions per game this season...
Elite of the elite. Both hands. Combos galore. Pure artistry."
Following the Knicks, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday evening against the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City).
Irving is in his third season with Dallas.
Last season, he helped them reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.