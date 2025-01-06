Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Grizzlies Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
For the game, they willl be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving has been ruled out.
Monday will be his second straight game out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (back) ruled out for Monday."
Irving is averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania also reported that the 2016 NBA Champion will miss an extended period.
Via Charania: "Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has a bulging disc in his back and is expected to miss at least 1 to 2 weeks, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon. There is optimism that treatment over the coming days will provide a return to play target date."
The Mavs are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Following their matchup with the Grizzlies, the Mavs will return home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in Dallas.
Irving is in his third season with the Mavs.
After a tough tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, he has turned around the prime of his career.
Last year, Irving helped lead the Mavs to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 23-13 record in 36 games.