Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Kings Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Sacramento to play the Kings.
For the game, the Mavs will be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving has been ruled out.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 44.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (shoulder) listed out Monday."
The Mavs are 20-12 in 32 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Mavs lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 126-122.
Despite the loss, Irving erupted for 46 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 16/26 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Kyrie Irving has the 5th most 45-point games by a point guard in NBA history."
Following the Kings, the Mavs will visit the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in Texas.
They have gone 10-7 in the 17 games they have played on the road away from Dallas.
As for the Kings, they enter play as the 12th seed in the west with a 13-19 record in 32 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
At home, the Kings are 6-12 in 18 games.