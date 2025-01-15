Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Pelicans Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in New Orleans to play the Pelicans.
For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving is listed as doubtful on the injury report.
Irving just returned to action on Tuesday after a five-game absence.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Mavs list Kyrie Irving as doubtful vs. Pelicans. He said last night he hoped to play on the second night of a back-to-back, but he would have to “do [his] best to manage” the pain and complications from having a bulging disc in his back.
Dereck Lively II (right ankle sprain) is out."
Irving has averages of 23.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The Mavs have had an up-and-down season (and continue to deal with injuries).
They enter the night as the sixth seed with a 22-18 record in 40 games.
Following New Orleans, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Dallas.
Irving is in his third season playing for Dallas.
The 2016 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers over 14 seasons.
As for New Orleans, they have been one of the worst teams in the league.
They come into play as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-32 record in 41 games.