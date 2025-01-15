Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Pelicans Game

Kyrie Irving is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in New Orleans to play the Pelicans.

For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving is listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Irving just returned to action on Tuesday after a five-game absence.

Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Mavs list Kyrie Irving as doubtful vs. Pelicans. He said last night he hoped to play on the second night of a back-to-back, but he would have to “do [his] best to manage” the pain and complications from having a bulging disc in his back.

Dereck Lively II (right ankle sprain) is out."

Irving has averages of 23.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 31 games.

The Mavs have had an up-and-down season (and continue to deal with injuries).

They enter the night as the sixth seed with a 22-18 record in 40 games.

Following New Orleans, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Dallas.

NBA
Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) brings the ball up court past Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Irving is in his third season playing for Dallas.

The 2016 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers over 14 seasons.

Kyrie Irving
Jan 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and guard Kyrie Irving (center) and forward Naji Marshall (13) look on from the team bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for New Orleans, they have been one of the worst teams in the league.

They come into play as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-32 record in 41 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.