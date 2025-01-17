Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status For Thunder-Mavs Game

Kyrie Irving is on the injury report for Friday's game.

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) hugs his child after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas.

For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving is on the injury report.

The 2016 NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (back) listed questionable for Friday."

Irving is averaging 23.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 31 games.

