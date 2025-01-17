Kyrie Irving's Official Injury Status For Thunder-Mavs Game
Kyrie Irving is on the injury report for Friday's game.
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas.
For the game, the Mavs could be without one of their best players, as Kyrie Irving is on the injury report.
The 2016 NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Kyrie Irving (back) listed questionable for Friday."
Irving is averaging 23.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 31 games.
