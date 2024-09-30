Kyrie Irving's Quote About Derrick Rose Went Viral
Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose are two of the most exciting point guards in NBA history.
Recently, Rose announced that he is retiring from the NBA after 15 seasons.
On Monday, Irving spoke about Rose at Dallas Mavericks media day (h/t the NBA).
Irving: "There's so many different things I admire and respect about that guy. When I was 19 getting ready for the draft I remember watching him... It was probably the first time I had told myself that I wasn't as quick as somebody on the court or wasn't as explosive. I don't think we'll ever see something like that ever again in that framework or frame of body... He made us all get better."
Rose and Irving faced off 21 times over their careers.
In those matchups, Irving had a 13-8 record.
Rose is most known for his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls.
Over that eight-year span, he was among the best players in the NBA won the 2011 MVP Award.
The 35-year-old finished his final season with averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for Irving, he is still one of the best point guards in the league.
The 2016 NBA Champion finished last season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.