Kyrie Irving's Quote About NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Went Viral
On June 6, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics in Massachuestts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Recently, Irving met with the media and was asked about his mentor the late Kobe Bryant, who was his mentor (h/t ClutchPoints, Joey Mistretta).
Irving: "I don't know if anyone in here has ever lost a mentor or lost someone that is a little bit older than them, meant something to them. Even if you guys didn't talk every day, there was still that connection that they were gonna always be there for you. It wasn't just him; it was his family as well. He supported me unconditionally. I miss him every single day alongside the rest of the world and all the Kobe supporters around the world because he held such a big presence. He knew what his powers was, he knew what his superpowers were. They weren't on the court all the time. They were his ability to approach life."
Irving is one of the greatest players of all time and this will be his fourth trip to the NBA Finals.
He made the Finals three times with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-17.
They won the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Irving is in his second season with Dallas and finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.
The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Clippers, Thunder and Timberwolves in the first three rounds.