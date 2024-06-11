Kyrie Irving Reveals What He Told Luka Doncic After Dallas Mavericks Lost Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals by a score of 105-98.
Kyrie Irving's struggles continued, as he finished with 16 points, two rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Through the first two games of the series, Irving has been unable to make a three-pointer (0/8).
On Tuesday, Irving met with the media and revealed what he told Luka Doncic following Game 2 (h/t Landon Thomas of Mavs Fan For Life).
Irving: "It started with me, just telling my hermano I gotta play better for him, alongside him, in order for us to accomplish our goal. We both have to be playing well, and we both have to be doing the little things and doing whatever it takes to win. Easy conversation. But it started with me reaching out, just letting him know that it's my fault, taking accountability for not playing particularly well."
Irving's struggles have been even more noteworthy, because Doncic has been arguably the best player on the floor (for both teams) through the first two games.
Doncic is coming off a game where he put up 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-2 after losing both games in Boston.
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Dallas, Texas.