Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote After Dallas Mavericks Won Game 3
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
The Mavs won by a score of 116-107 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
Kyrie Irving finished his night with 33 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the NBA Champion point guard met with the media and one his quotes went viral.
Irving: "Ever since I was young I've always felt like I'm one of the best in the world because I'm able to play with other great players. I don't ask for the ball, I don't demand it. I will play defense, I will do all the other things that don't show up in the stat sheet. That's always what I've want to be remembered as. Everything else that people have thrown on my career has been up to them."
Irving is in his second season with Dallas.
While they missed the 2024 postseason, the Mavs did an excellent job of rebounding and finishing as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Game 4 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Dallas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.