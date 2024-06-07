Kyrie Irving's Absurd Move Went Viral In Mavs-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals (in Boston) against the Celtics by a score of 107-89.
One of the reasons for their loss was that Irving struggled.
The 2016 NBA Champion finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Despite the slow game, Irving had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Kyrie with the hesitation move on the baseline 😮💨"
While Irving's tough night played a major role in the Mavs getting blown out, it's not necessarily cause for concern.
Irving is going up against his former team, so he may have just needed some time to adjust to the hostile environment (the team had also been off for nearly a week).
This is Irving's second season playing for Dallas and his fourth career trip to the NBA Finals.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Celtics were led by All-Star Jaylen Brown, who finished the victory with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).