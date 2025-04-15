Kyrie Irving Sends Heartfelt Message To Paige Bueckers
On Monday night, the Dallas Wings selected former UConn star Paige Bueckers with the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
The 23-year-old is coming off a sensational year where she averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via The Dallas Wings: "WELCOME TO THE DALLAS WINGS, PAIGE BUECKERS 🌟"
After the selection, the Wings posted a video of Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.
Irving: "Peace, Paige. I just wanted to take the time out to congratulate you on being drafted and especially to the Dallas Wings. I'm so excited for your journey ahead. I was so happy and proud of you, the way you carried yourself through all your obstacles and challenges... I am so happy that you are going to be right down the street... I know that the women's game is only going to get better with you in it. I feel like you're going to be one of the greats that we'll be talking about when you're done playing."
Irving has spent part of three seasons playing for Dallas.
He finished this past season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
However, Irving's season was cut short due to injury.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on March 26): "Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left ACL on Wednesday at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
The surgery was performed by HSS Chief of Sports Medicine, Dr. Riley J. Williams."