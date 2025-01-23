Kyrie Irving Sends Out 1-Word Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Lose To Timberwolves
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Minneosta Timberwolves in Texas.
The Mavs lost by a score of 115-114.
Despite the loss, Kyrie Irving exploded for 36 points, four rebounds and nine assists while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Kyrie last six games vs the Wolves:
39 PTS
35 PTS
35 PTS
36 PTS
30 PTS
36 PTS"
After the tough loss, Irving made a one-word post (via X) that had over 1,000 likes and 40,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
In addition to Irving's big scoring night, he also made NBA history.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Kyrie Irving became the 81st player to score 18,000 points on the 19th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's 81-point game."
Irving is in his third season playing for Dallas after getting traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) in 2023.
The 2016 NBA Champion is averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 34 games.
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 23-21 in 44 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Timberwolves, the Mavs will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.