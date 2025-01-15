Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving Sends Out 9-Word Post On X After Nuggets-Mavs Game

Kyrie Irving sent out a post (via X) after Tuesday's game.

Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, Kyrie Irving made his return to action after a five-game absence.

The superstar point guard finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block while shooting 4/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

In addition to his tough night, the Mavs were blown out by the Denver Nuggets (118-99) at home.

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes the ball by Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After the game, Irving made a post to X that had over 1,000 likes and 35,000 impressions in less than one hour.

Irving wrote: "Take the lessons and move on.

Thank you GOD

🤞🏾♾🪶❤️"

Irving is still in the middle of an excellent year with averages of 23.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 31 games.

Many fans commented on his post.

@GOATHANDLE: "Play better bro that was unacceptable"

@Sin16502: "We’ve already learned this lesson. Playing with no urgency or motive will lose you games. Frustrating loss we move on I guess."

@Buffy122430: "Or as Bill Belichick would say: " were on to New Orleans ""

The Mavs dropped to 22-18 in their first 40 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten games).

Following the Nuggets, the Mavs are now headed to New Orleans for a matchup with te Pelicans on Wednesday night.

