Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Lose To Lakers
After spending part of three seasons together as teammates, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic faced off on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks.
While Irving kept the Mavs in the game, they lost by a score of 107-99.
The 2016 NBA Champion finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 12/27 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
After the game, Irving sent out a post (via X) that had over 4,000 likes and 60,000 impressions in less than two hours.
He wrote: "Tribe, I love y’all. Stay together no matter what. 🤞🏾♾🪶❤️"
Many people commented on his post.
@NationMffl: "Dallas loves you Kai 🤞💙 Maverick 4L"
@WalkerLunsford: "I’m trying to stay together Kyrie, but they’re making it difficult 😩"
@MavsMuse: "Keep the faith gang🤞"
@MusaKeita2x: "Appreciate the great energy and positive vibes you always put out. Blessings to you"
@UnknownGreyMan: "4 weeks ago our world was different. I can't accept the dallas fo decisions. You have over delivered for us as fans and to the team and we have embraced you. You are to good for this organization."
Irving is now averaging 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 47 games.
He was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke.
In addition to the Mavs, Irving has also played for the Nets, Cavs and Celtics.