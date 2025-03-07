Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Post On X After Devastating Injury
Earlier this week, the devastating news that Kyrie Irving would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season was announced.
Irving (who is in his third season with the Dallas Mavericks) had been in the middle of another productive year where he made his ninth NBA All-Star Game.
On Thursday, the 2016 NBA Champion made a post to X that had over 29,000 likes and 700,000 impressions in seven hours.
Irving wrote: "“May you always remember to enjoy the road, especially when it’s a hard one.” Black Mamba @kobebryant
🤞🏾♾🪶💍🥂"
Many NBA fans commented on his post.
@brojoedrojoe: "we can’t wait to watch you play again, champ. Have a good recovery"
@sourcreamstewie: "I’m not fond of bringing it up .. but I had the same injury as you and subsequent surgery last year and am recovering from it . I really hope your recovery goes great , you’re important to the game of basketball 💪❤️"
@kyriecenterig: "Get well soon GOAT 🤞🏾"
@NationMffl: "Heal up Kai! The city of Dallas and all MFFL’s truly love and appreciate you so much. We’re sticking with you and can’t wait for you to return to the court next season 🤞💙"
Irving finished the year with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets over 14 years in the NBA.