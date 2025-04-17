Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Post On X After Mavs-Kings Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings (in California) by a score of 120-106.
The Mavs will now visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (on Friday night) for a chance to make the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed.
Anthony Davis led the way with 27 points and nine rebounds.
Via NBA on ESPN: "AD and Klay drop 50 combined points as the Mavs blowout the Kings to keep their season alive 🔥"
After the game, Kyrie Irving sent out a post (via X) that had over 14,000 likes (and 440,000 impressions) in less than 24 hours.
Irving wrote: "Yessir @dallasmavs way to handle business tonight!! MFFL Tribe🤞🏾🪶♾, stay together no matter what."
Many people commented on Irving's post.
Dallas Mavericks: "🤞🤞🤞"
@NationMffl: "YESSIR KAI! Wish you were out there with us 🤞💙"
@GaddamManas: "Get well soon Kai. Can't wait to see you out there on the court."
@UncleVic13: "Yes sir!! Get healthy Kyrie!!!"
Before getting hurt, Irving finished the regular season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Last season, the future Hall of Famer helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
The Mavs finished the regular season as the 10th seed with a 39-43 record.
If they beat the Grizzlies, they will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.