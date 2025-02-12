Kyrie Irving Sends Out Viral Post On X Before Warriors-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors in Texas.
Before the game, Kyrie Irving sent out a post (via X) that had over 10,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Irving wrote on Tuesday night: "“You’re either gonna pray or you’re gonna worry, can’t do both. I know I am Protected. Thank you GOD” Tribe🤞🏾♾🪶"
Irving is averaging 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Many people reacted to his post.
@FirstTake379367: "Mavs fans ALWAYS have your back Kyrie!! Sorry they took your friend away. Just know, we didn’t want it & you have to do what is best for you."
@iamsarai: "Kyrie is such an amazing role model 🙏🏿"
@TexasFrogGrego: "🙏 Pray! Love it! PS. As a Dallas Guy, I'm sorry things happened this way."
@LakersOnX: "Let’s go Kyrie"
There has been a lot of drama around the Mavs since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Right now, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record in 54 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Via Mavs Film Room: "Kyrie’s minutes per game since the 77 trade disaster:
41:51 vs the 76ers
39:51 vs the Celtics
41:36 vs the Rockets
43:46 vs the Kings in OT"
Irving is in his third season playing for the Mavs.
Last season, he helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.