Kyrie Irving Shares Thoughts On Cooper Flagg's Performance In Mavs-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was in attendance at the team's NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cooper Flagg (in his debut) helped lead the Mavs to an 87-85 victory.
He finished his first pro game with ten points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/21 from the field in 32 minutes.
Following the game, Irving was asked about Flagg (via the NBA).
Irving: "It was an incredible environment. A lot of fans show up to watch Lakers-Mavs. Got a chance to see the number one pick out there preform extremely well. He's probably gonna put a lot of pressure on himself and say he didn't do well. That just comes with it."
While Flagg had a tough shooting night, he showed off a lot of potential.
Many believe that the 18-year-old is going to be an NBA superstar.
Via The Athletic NBA: "There hasn’t been an American player with so much hype coming into the league in more than a decade.
More than 17,500 fans came out to see Cooper Flagg's Summer League debut."
As for Irving, he has been with Dallas for part of three seasons.
Before a season-ending injury, the future Hall of Famer had averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on March 26): "Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left ACL on Wednesday at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.
The surgery was performed by HSS Chief of Sports Medicine, Dr. Riley J. Williams."