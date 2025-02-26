Kyrie Irving's Shot Over Luka Doncic Went Viral In Mavs-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, Kyrie Irving is going up against Luka Doncic for the first time after the blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Mavs.
During the first quarter, Irving had a fantastic sequence that got a lot of views on social media.
He made a tough shot over Doncic, then stole the ball (from Doncic) and made another shot over LeBron James.
Via The NBA: "KYRIE CAME READY
Nasty stepback 3.
Immediately steals it and pulls up again.
MAVS/LAKERS EXCITING START ON TNT!"
Irving had an excellent start to the game.
He put up 14 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 5/10 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Via Skip Bayless: "What a terrible first quarter for every Maverick not named Kyrie. This game is already OVER."
Irving came into the night with averages of 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He is in his third season playing for the Mavs.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "Mavericks 1st quarter offense at Los Angeles!
Kyrie Irving: 14 points, 5/11 FGs
Everyone else: 6 points, 2/18 FGs"
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-27 record in 58 games.
Tuesday will be the final game of their road trip, as they will return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.