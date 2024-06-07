Kyrie Irving Speaks On Dallas Mavericks Future Before NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, Irving did an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews and she asked him about his future in Dallas.
Andrews: "It seems like you found something really special in Dallas. Do you see yourself ending your career here? Is this where you want to be?"
Irving: "The future is still being written. I can tell you that with all the extensions that are going around with J-Kidd and Nico and potentially this summer with Luka. I don't mind being complementary if we're going to continue to put this band together and we have some great pieces around us. I am enjoying my time here. It's been a great journey thus far."
Irving was traded to the Mavs (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
He finished this past regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
So far, Irving and Luka Doncic have proven to be an excellent fit next to one another, and no one would be surprised if they ended up winning the title over the Celtics.
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke and has been in the league for 13 seasons.
He has one more year on his contract before a player option for the 2026 season.