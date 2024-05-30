Fastbreak

Kyrie Irving's Quote About Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns Went Viral

Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) spoke about Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) after Game 4.

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) scores over Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at the Target Center.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 105-100 victory in Game 4, which saved their season and the series is now 3-1 (in favor of Dallas).

All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns got off to a slow start to the series, but finished the victory with 25 points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 9/13 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Kyrie Irving met with the media and one his quotes (about Towns) went viral (h/t NBA on ESPN).

Irving: "Despite the unfair criticism at times. Even though he's not shooting the ball particularly well. Or he didn't shoot for the first three games. He's a great player. I respect him, I know my peers respect him and my teammates respect him."

Irving finished Game 4 with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

If the Timberwolves stay alive in Game 5, the teams will go back to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday evening.

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Game 1 of the Finals will be on June 6 in Boston.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.