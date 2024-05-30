Kyrie Irving's Quote About Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns Went Viral
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at the Target Center.
The Timberwolves are coming off a 105-100 victory in Game 4, which saved their season and the series is now 3-1 (in favor of Dallas).
All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns got off to a slow start to the series, but finished the victory with 25 points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 9/13 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Kyrie Irving met with the media and one his quotes (about Towns) went viral (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Irving: "Despite the unfair criticism at times. Even though he's not shooting the ball particularly well. Or he didn't shoot for the first three games. He's a great player. I respect him, I know my peers respect him and my teammates respect him."
Irving finished Game 4 with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 6/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
If the Timberwolves stay alive in Game 5, the teams will go back to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Game 1 of the Finals will be on June 6 in Boston.