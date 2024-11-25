Kyrie Irving's Updated Status For Mavs-Hawks Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Georgia to play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, the Mavs could be without Kyrie Irving, as he was a late addition to the injury report.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "Kyrie Irving is here and shooting for the Mavs.
Still 3.5 hours to tip-off but he was recently downgraded to questionable with illness."
Irving is currently averaging 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 47.9% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Mavs are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Miami Heat in Florida (123-118).
Irving finished the loss with 27 points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 9/21 from the field and 3/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs have had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are 9-8 in their first 17 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
That said, the Mavs are just 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed.
As for the Hawks, they have had two days off after most recently losing to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 136-122 (at the United Center).
They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-10 record in 17 games.
The Hawks are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.