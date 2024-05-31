Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Advance To The NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals by defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves (124-103) in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Irving had a spectacular game with 36 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, Irving sent out a post on X that had over 25,000 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, Please don’t take anything in Life for granted. Continue to Show gratitude and give LOVE to Yourself/others. GOD is truly the greatest and I know our Ancestors are Proud. We are the generation that will Liberate Humanity. Hélà🤞🏾♾🪶❤️"
Irving is in his second season with Dallas and he has been an excellent fit next to All-Star forward Luka Doncic.
Through the first 17 games of the 2024 playoffs, he is averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range.
This will be Irving's fourth appearance in the NBA Finals (his first without LeBron James).
He reached the NBA Finals three times as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and helped them win the 2016 title over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Mavs will face off against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Game 1 will be on June 6 in Boston, Massachusetts.