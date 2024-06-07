Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Lose Game 1
On Thursday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Irving had a tough night, as he finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Irving made a post to X that had over 29,000 likes and 1.2 million impressions in less than three hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, Keep GOD 1st and stay together, this mission is bigger than us.
Hélà🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving has now gone 0-11 in his last 11 matchups against the Celtics dating back to the 2021 season (h/t Bleacher Report).
After the game, Irving met with the media and was asked about the environment of the Boston crowd (h/t NBA TV).
Irving: "It's basketball at the end of the day. Being in this environment, I’m used to it at this point. Early in my career, there was a different relationship that I had with Boston."
The Mavs now trail the Celtics 0-1 in the series with Game 2 back in Boston on Sunday evening.
After Sunday's game, the teams will travel to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
Irving is in his 13th season in the league (he was the first pick in 2011 NBA Draft).
In addition to the Mavs, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.