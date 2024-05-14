Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Lose Game 4
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home in Texas) by a score of 100-96 in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
With the loss, the series is now tied up at 2-2.
2016 NBA Champion Kyrie Irving finished with nine points, one rebound and nine assists while shooting 4/11 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Tuesday), Irving sent out a post on X that had over 7,000 likes in less than three hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, stay strong and stay together. This mission is bigger than us. Keep GOD 1st.
Hélà🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving is coming off a strong regular season where he averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Denver.
The Mavs reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but are coming off a season where they missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament).